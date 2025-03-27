Driver arrested after failing drugs test – as police notice ‘strong’ cannabis smell at busy Derbyshire road

A man has been arrested after a positive drug wipe at A610.

Plain clothed officers noticed a car driving along the A610 with a strong smell of cannabis trailing behind it.

After a chat with the driver he admitted to using cannabis and was stop searched under section 23 of the misuse of drugs act.

Luckily for the driver no drugs were located, however he failed a roadside drugs test.

The 25-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst over the specified drugs limit. An evidential blood sample was taken and he was released pending the results.

