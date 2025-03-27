A man has been arrested after a positive drug wipe at A610.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plain clothed officers noticed a car driving along the A610 with a strong smell of cannabis trailing behind it.

After a chat with the driver he admitted to using cannabis and was stop searched under section 23 of the misuse of drugs act.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luckily for the driver no drugs were located, however he failed a roadside drugs test.

The 25-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst over the specified drugs limit. An evidential blood sample was taken and he was released pending the results.