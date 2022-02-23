Driver arrested after crash closes two lanes of M1 in Derbyshire

The incident was between Junction 28 for Alfreton and Junction 29 for Chesterfield.

Derbyshire police have said a collision between a BMW and a VW Caddy was responsible for the lane closure, with one driver arrested.

Traffic monitoring site Inrix reported slow traffic approaching the incident, with police at the scene and that the two left-hand lanes closed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two lanes of the M1 in Derbyshire have been closed due to a collision between two vehicles.