Driver arrested after crash closes two lanes of M1 in Derbyshire
Two lanes of the M1 in Derbyshire were closed due to a collision between two vehicles.
Wednesday, 23rd February 2022, 11:33 am
The incident was between Junction 28 for Alfreton and Junction 29 for Chesterfield.
Derbyshire police have said a collision between a BMW and a VW Caddy was responsible for the lane closure, with one driver arrested.
Traffic monitoring site Inrix reported slow traffic approaching the incident, with police at the scene and that the two left-hand lanes closed.
The incident cleared at about 11.30am.