Drink driver charged after crashing his Vauxhall Astra into high-visibility van and running from the scene
The drink driver who drove into a high-visibility van in Codnor has been charged.
Jamie Galloway, 31, of Crescent Avenue, Carlton, has been charged with driving a motor vehicle with excess alcohol following an incident over the weekend in Codnor.
Galloway, who was driving Vauxhall Astra, failed to see a highly visible van parked at the roadside due to being intoxicated.
He crashed his car and initially ran from the scene but returned shortly after to provide a positive breath test and evidential readings in excess of the limit (57ug/l).
He was taken to custody and released on bail as he awaits a court trial.