Drink driver charged after crashing his Vauxhall Astra into high-visibility van and running from the scene

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jamie Galloway, 31, of Crescent Avenue, Carlton, has been charged with driving a motor vehicle with excess alcohol following an incident over the weekend in Codnor.

Galloway, who was driving Vauxhall Astra, failed to see a highly visible van parked at the roadside due to being intoxicated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He crashed his car and initially ran from the scene but returned shortly after to provide a positive breath test and evidential readings in excess of the limit (57ug/l).