Dozy parker! Driver called out for parking car between two bus stops in Chesterfield
A Derbyshire Times reader was shocked when they spotted a car blocking the pavement – parked between two bus stops.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Jan 2023, 11:28am
The Mini Copper was left opposite Boyes department store, on Cavendish Street in Chesterfield, restricting access to the bus stop and affecting passengers of service X17 and 25.
The angry reader submitted this photo of the car, blocking the pavement.
If you spot a dozy parker you can report it to Derbyshire County Council via below methods:
email [email protected]
Call: 01629 533190