'Don't block pavements' - Police launch appeal to parents over school parking issues in Derbyshire

Officers have issued an appeal to parents in a bid to minimise school parking issues.

As pupils went back to school earlier this week, police have noticed parking issues and a build of traffic around school areas.

Officers have appealed to those who drop their kids at school and shared a number of do's and don'ts for parking around schools.

Do Not:

- Stop or park near a school entrance and keep of clear markings.

- Double park to pick up or drop off children from vehicles.

- Park in such a position that buses, emergency services and other commercial vehicles are unable to pass.

- Block the pavement, allow at least a "double buggy" width for people to use and to pass safely.

- Park where a bus stop is clearly defined either by road markings or shelters.

Do's:

- Observe in force parking restrictions that may apply.

- Consider parking further away from the school.

- Consider local residents and access to their driveways.

- Consider other members of the public, who are blind, partially sighted, elderly, infirm, wheelchair users and adults with prams. They should not need to step into the road because you've park selfishly.

Police have reminded that any unattended vehicle which cause an obstruction can be removed and Civil Enforcement Officers can issue a penalty charge notice for stopping in a restricted area. This means blocking a driveway or a path even for a short amount of time.