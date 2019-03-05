Disruption on Chesterfield to London rail line after person hit by train

Train services from Chesterfield to London have been disrupted this morning after a person was hit by a train.

The incident occurred between Leicester and Loughborough and means that no trains are currently running between the two stations.

This is affecting trains on the East Midlands Trains London St Pancras/Nottingham/Sheffield and Leicester/Lincoln line.

Normal service is expected to resume on the affected routes at around 11am but there are expected to be delays.

Passengers wanting to travel from Chesterfield to London are advised to travel to Birmingham New Street where they should change for a train to London Euston.

Ticket restrictions

Train services between Chesterfield and London have been disrupted after a person was hit by a train

East Midlands Trains said advance purchase tickets may be used on other trains, than booked on the affected routes and off peak tickets may be used on other trains, than booked on the affected routes.

Compensation

Anyone whose journey has been delayed by more than 30 minutes may be entitled to claim compensation.

To claim, complete the claim form (with details of your delayed journey made within 28 days), upload your ticket or booking information.

If you didn’t travel at all, due to the disruption to our train service, you can obtain a full refund at the place where you bought your ticket.

For full details see the East Midlands Trains website.