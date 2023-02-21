Cross Street in Chesterfield is closed until February 24 to allow Derbyshire County Council (DCC) to undertake resurfacing works.

Roadworks are in place on Ringwood Road at Brimington until tomorrow, with Virgin Media completing work along the route.

A section of Avondale Road at Inkersall remains closed due to sewage repairs by Yorkshire Water – and is set to reopen fully in March.

Drivers may need to plan their journeys ahead this week.

Mooracre Lane in Bolsover is also shut until March 5, and Clowne Road in Barlborough will reopen tomorrow after being closed for sewer repairs.

Overnight slip road closures are in effect at J29 of the M1 from February 21 and 25 – between 8.00pm and 6.00am.

In Matlock, the A6 Derwent Way remains closed as the Environment Agency continue their flood protection works.

Salters Lane also remains closed until tomorrow, with further roadworks on Matlock Green, Bank Road and Wellington Street.