Work is being undertaken on a number of busy Peak District routes.

Disruption for Derbyshire drivers across May and June with several busy Peak District A-roads to be resurfaced

A number of roads in the Peak District are being resurfaced over the coming weeks – including several busy A-roads.

By Tom Hardwick
Thursday, 12th May 2022, 11:28 am

Derbyshire County Council are undertaking road maintenance across the county, with resurfacing at 80 locations over the next two months.

These are 10 Peak District routes where drivers can expect disruption while work is completed.

1. A6013, Bamford

Surface dressing works are being carried out until June 17 on the A6013 in Bamford - including Main Road, Station Road, Ashopton Road and Sickleholme.

2. A6013, Ladybower

Surface dressing is also taking place at another point on the A6013 at Ladybower, close to the Snake Pass, until June 24.

3. A6187, Hathersage

Surface dressing has started on the A6187 through Hathersage, and will be completed on June 18.

4. Church Lane, Baslow

Surface dressing is taking place on Church Lane in Baslow until June 18.

