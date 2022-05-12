Disruption for Derbyshire drivers across May and June with several busy Peak District A-roads to be resurfaced

Derbyshire County Council are undertaking road maintenance across the county, with resurfacing at 80 locations over the next two months.
These are 10 Peak District routes where drivers can expect disruption while work is completed.
1. A6013, Bamford
Surface dressing works are being carried out until June 17 on the A6013 in Bamford - including Main Road, Station Road, Ashopton Road and Sickleholme.
Photo: Google
2. A6013, Ladybower
Surface dressing is also taking place at another point on the A6013 at Ladybower, close to the Snake Pass, until June 24.
Photo: Google
3. A6187, Hathersage
Surface dressing has started on the A6187 through Hathersage, and will be completed on June 18.
Photo: Google
4. Church Lane, Baslow
Surface dressing is taking place on Church Lane in Baslow until June 18.
Photo: Google