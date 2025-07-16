Disruption as sinkhole leaves Chesterfield road closed – as investigation and repairs underway
A road in Tupton is currently closed after a sink hole has opened up.
A road closure was put in place near the Heights Care Centre at Ankerbold Road in Tupton on Monday, July 14.
This comes after a sink hole opened up in the road, causing safety concerns.
The road closure, which is set to allow for investigation of the sink hole and repair works, will remain in place until Tuesday, July 22,
