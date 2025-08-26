Disruption as pothole repair works start at Derbyshire car park
The pothole repair works have commenced at Severn Square Car Park in Alfreton earlier today (Tuesday, August 26).
The works are set to to be carried out over three days until Thursday, August 28.
Drivers are warned of disruption and asked to use alternative car parking facilities if spaces are not available at the Severn Square Car Park.
A spokesperson for Amber Valley Borough Council said: “Please be aware there may be some disruption, including fewer spaces than usual while the work is carried out. If the car park is busy, you can find alternative locations on our website.
"Thank you for your patience while we carry out these improvements.” The full list of alternative car parks is available on the council website.