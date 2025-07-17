Disruption as busy Chesterfield road closed near West Bars Roundabout – due to unexpected heavy rain
Drivers are warned of delays and disruption on the A619 in Chesterfield.
The A619 in Chesterfield is closed between West Bars Roundabout and Ravenside Retail Park this morning (Thursday, July 17).
The closure is due to unexpected heavy rain preventing sealant setting as quickly as usual following surface dressing work.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council said: “Please avoid the area. Apologies for any inconvenience and delays in journey times.
"We'll update you as soon as the road is open, which we hope will be later this morning.”
