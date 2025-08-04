Derbyshire’s “flying mile” A632 had 20 fatalities in 25 years but still has no speed cameras

A Derbyshire road which still has no speed cameras had 20 fatalities over the 25 last years – with 14 more deaths than a similar highway previously named Britain's most “high risk” road.

The A632 – which stretches between Matlock and Nottinghamshire – recorded 231 serious injuries during the period between 1998 and 2023. Over the same period the A5004 in High Peak – labelled Britain's most “high risk” road in 2019 by the Road Safety Foundation – recorded only six fatalities.

Figures provided by Derbyshire County Council show Via Gellia A5012 near Cromford was the scene of nine fatalities between 1998 and 2023. Both it and the A5004 are having speed cameras installed, despite seeing significantly fewer deaths than the A632 during the last 25 years.

Ashover Community Action Group (ACAG) has been campaigning for improved safety measures on the A632 following four deaths in the last five months of 2023, including the tragic case of Angela Boyack, 59, and her son Stephen, 22, who were both killed by an overtaking driver.

One of three crashes in Kestledge village during just one weekend in March

An ACAG spokesperson said the data provided by the council was “shocking” and labelled previous responses by the authority to calls for average speed cameras on the A632 as “flippant, throw away comments” highlighting its “lack of responsibility and accountability”.

The new figures show that of the 20 deaths recorded on the A632 seven of them happened on the two-and-a-half-mile stretch of highway in Ashover Parish. Recent surveys with handheld radars show 35 per cent of drivers passing through a 40mph zone in Kestledge, Ashover, in excess of 80mph – and some as fast as 130mph, says ACAG.

Work Derbyshire County Council has previously done to tackle speeding on what has become known as “the flying mile” includes reducing the speed limit, working with Ashover Parish Council to introduce flashing speed signs in Kelstedge and carrying out work to the Span Carr Crossroads.

The council has previously said it was “encouraging” the police to carry out further speed enforcement checks on the road and to “explore extending their new speed enforcement cameras on to the route”.

Louise Jones MP with a hand-held radar on June 6 to see first-hand what road safety improvements are needed in Kestledge

A spokesperson said in March this year the council agreed the A632 should be included in this national scheme for average speed cameras and other measures and it “continued” to make representations to the Department for Transport for funding.

ACAG understands that a Derbyshire County Council paper making the case for average speed cameras has been prepared, however it is not known when the speed enforcement measures will actually be debated in a meeting at County Hall and the group accuses the council of playing “lip service” to issues on the A632.

Commenting on the council’s fatality data, the ACAG spokesperson said: “The harsh fact is both theses roads – the A5012 and the A5004 – have been successful in attaining speed camera funding but a paper for the A632 has never been submitted by DCC. Why, when the A632 is a staggeringly more dangerous road based on factual data?”

Responding to the ACAG’s comments, Derbyshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways, Charlotte Hill, said: “Road safety is one of our top priorities and we continue to work hard with the police to improve road safety on this route. We’ve recently approved funding to create a purpose-built bay for the police to deploy their speed enforcement van on the A632 which is due to be installed in the coming months.

"This will help the police carry out speed enforcement action along the road. The annual collision rate on this route has halved since 2015 and speed surveys show that traffic speeds have also reduced following changes to the speed limits.

"We have also carried out a number of other safety measures including improving signage at junctions and cutting back foliage. But we are always striving to improve things further and average safety cameras are one of our aspirations, which we hope the Government will support us with."