Derbyshire warned of delays as crash closes two lanes on M1 during rush hour

Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that two lanes are currently closed on the M1 Southbound after J27 A608 Mansfield Road (Hucknall / Underwood). This is due to an accident.

It has been reported that the traffic is currently queueing up to Junction 28 (Alfreton / Mansfield).

Inrix has reported that the traffic at the opposite side of the motorway is also slow due to onlookers.

Drivers have been asked to allow extra time for their travel as there are currently delays of approximately 20 minutes.