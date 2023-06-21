News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire warned of delays as crash closes two lanes on M1 during rush hour

Drivers have been warned of delays after a crash closed two lanes of the M1.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 21st Jun 2023, 16:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 16:58 BST

Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that two lanes are currently closed on the M1 Southbound after J27 A608 Mansfield Road (Hucknall / Underwood). This is due to an accident.

It has been reported that the traffic is currently queueing up to Junction 28 (Alfreton / Mansfield).

Inrix has reported that the traffic at the opposite side of the motorway is also slow due to onlookers.

Drivers have been asked to allow extra time for their travel as there are currently delays of approximately 20 minutes.

National Highways say normal traffic conditions are not expected to return until 5.45pm this evening.

