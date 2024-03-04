Derbyshire visitor attraction re-opening date delayed due to roadworks and road closures

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The village was set to re-open on March 9, but the new opening date will now be Saturday, March 16 instead.

The decision to delay the re-launch has been taken due to several road closures and installation works in Crich. It is hoped that some of these will be lifted by March 16, enabling better access for staff, volunteers and visitors.

General Manager at Crich Tramway Village, Dr Mike Galer said: “We have had a lot of challenges with ongoing works and road closures around Crich, and our main aim is to ensure the health, safety and ease of access for our teams and visitors.

"We are very sorry to disappoint our visitors who had planned to attend during the original opening week, but we believe that the delay of one week to our opening will provide a much better experience for all concerned.”