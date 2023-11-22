News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

Derbyshire train strikes: Here is when trains will be cancelled and disrupted in December

East Midlands Railway has announced strikes and disruption which will affect Derbyshire and Chesterfield at the beginning of December.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 12:27 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2023, 12:27 GMT
Members of the ASLEF union will take strike action on Saturday, December 2 and action short of strike from Friday, December 1 to Saturday, December 9.

As a result, services will not operate on any East Midlands Railway route on Saturday, December 2, do not travel and there will be alterations to services between Friday 1, and Saturday 9 December.

Other train operators will be impacted on the following dates:

East Midlands Railway have announced strikes and disruption which will affect Derbyshire and Chesterfield at the beginning of December.East Midlands Railway have announced strikes and disruption which will affect Derbyshire and Chesterfield at the beginning of December.
LNER - Saturday 2 December

Avanti West Coast, Chiltern Railways, Great Northern Thameslink, London Northwestern Railway and West Midlands Railway - Sunday 3 December

c2c, Greater Anglia and Stansted Express - Tuesday 5 December

Southeastern, Southern/Gatwick Express and South Western Railway - Wednesday 6 December

CrossCountry, Great Western Railway and Heathrow Express - Thursday 7 December

Northern and TransPennine Express - Friday 8 December

More information including timetable details and journey planners will be updated as soon as announced.

