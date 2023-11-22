Derbyshire train strikes: Here is when trains will be cancelled and disrupted in December

East Midlands Railway has announced strikes and disruption which will affect Derbyshire and Chesterfield at the beginning of December.

Members of the ASLEF union will take strike action on Saturday, December 2 and action short of strike from Friday, December 1 to Saturday, December 9.

As a result, services will not operate on any East Midlands Railway route on Saturday, December 2, do not travel and there will be alterations to services between Friday 1, and Saturday 9 December.

Other train operators will be impacted on the following dates:

LNER - Saturday 2 December

Avanti West Coast, Chiltern Railways, Great Northern Thameslink, London Northwestern Railway and West Midlands Railway - Sunday 3 December

c2c, Greater Anglia and Stansted Express - Tuesday 5 December

Southeastern, Southern/Gatwick Express and South Western Railway - Wednesday 6 December

CrossCountry, Great Western Railway and Heathrow Express - Thursday 7 December

Northern and TransPennine Express - Friday 8 December