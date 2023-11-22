Derbyshire train strikes: Here is when trains will be cancelled and disrupted in December
Members of the ASLEF union will take strike action on Saturday, December 2 and action short of strike from Friday, December 1 to Saturday, December 9.
As a result, services will not operate on any East Midlands Railway route on Saturday, December 2, do not travel and there will be alterations to services between Friday 1, and Saturday 9 December.
Other train operators will be impacted on the following dates:
LNER - Saturday 2 December
Avanti West Coast, Chiltern Railways, Great Northern Thameslink, London Northwestern Railway and West Midlands Railway - Sunday 3 December
c2c, Greater Anglia and Stansted Express - Tuesday 5 December
Southeastern, Southern/Gatwick Express and South Western Railway - Wednesday 6 December
CrossCountry, Great Western Railway and Heathrow Express - Thursday 7 December
Northern and TransPennine Express - Friday 8 December
More information including timetable details and journey planners will be updated as soon as announced.