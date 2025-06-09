Derbyshire traffic news: Heavy traffic on major roads causing delays
In Derby there is slow traffic on A38 Southbound around A61 Alfreton Road / B6179 Alfreton Road (Little Eaton Island). Travel time is ten minutes.
On the A52 Brian Clough Way in Derby there is queueing traffic inbound at Eastgate / Nottingham Road (Pentagon Island). Travel time is ten minutes.
There is also queueing traffic on A50 both ways at A518 Derby Road (Water Bridge roundabout), in the roadworks area at Uttoxeter.
Elsewhere there are temporary traffic lights due to emergency repairs and gas main work on the A6 Dale Road, in Darley Dale, both ways near Derwent View.
Temporary traffic lights due to emergency repairs and roadworks are also in place on The A6187 Hope Road both ways at Hope Valley.
