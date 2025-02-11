Derbyshire traffic news: Faulty traffic lights and heavy traffic causing delays for Derbyshire drivers
Faulty traffic lights as well as heavy traffic are causing delays for drivers on Derbyshire roads this morning.
There are reports of faulty temporary traffic lights on the A52 Ashbourne Road, both ways, near Windmill Hill Lane in Derby. Drivers are being warned to pproach with care.
Drivers also face slow traffic on the M1 Southbound at J29A A6192 Markham Road (Markham Vale / Bolsover) in the roadworks area, with delays of around 10 minutes against usual traffic flow.
There are similar delays on the A38 Southbound around A61 Alfreton Road / B6179 Alfreton Road (Little Eaton Island).