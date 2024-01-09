Derbyshire traffic: Major upgrade set to start on M1 J30-31, with lane closure and 50mph limit for one year

Bolsover MP Mark Fletcher has welcomed the safety upgrades on M1 as works are set to begin soon.

The works on M1 safety upgrades are set to commence this month in a bid to install additional emergency areas between Junction 30 and 31 of the M1. These areas will provide a refuge for cars and lorries, space for recovery vehicles to attend any breakdowns and will be equipped with emergency telephones.

Construction of the emergency areas will last for approximately 12 months with work taking place Monday to Friday from 7am to 7pm. During this time, the left-hand lane will be closed for the safety of workers while lanes two, three and four will remain open with a 50mph speed limit in place.

While efforts will be made to minimise disruption, some delays should be expected as a result of these important upgrades.

Mr Fletcher said: “Unfortunately, the decision to install Smart motorways was made before I was elected and I welcome the decision the Government made last year to cancel all plans for new smart motorways. This was something I campaigned on and raised in Parliament during the debate on the Transport Committee's report on smart motorways, which highlighted a number of safety concerns.

“I know residents were concerned about finding safe spaces to stop, so this investment to roll out more emergency areas is welcome, and I’ll continue to work with the relevant partners to ensure our roads and highways are as safe as possible.

“We have sadly seen too many fatalities on smart motorways - with some local families experiencing unimageable tragedies. Ultimately, they are a danger to road users, and I am glad they are now being rectified.

“I’ve also written to National Highways to clarify some points raised by constituents, specifically on the timing of the works, as it’s important that disruption is kept to a minimum’’

Work to add more emergency areas between junction 30, at Barlborough, Derbyshire, and junction 31, at Aston, Rotherham, is due to begin on Monday, January 15.

What restrictions will be in place on the M1?

The left-hand lane will be closed throughout construction, in both directions, with a 50mph speed limit on lanes two, three and four.

Work will be carried out Monday-Friday from 7am to 7pm. National Highways says some overnight and weekend work may be required, and this will be communicated in advance.

The work is part of National Highways' commitment to add more emergency areas on the controversial all-lanes running sections of smart motorway across the country.

How long will the work take?

New emergency areas have already been created on other stretches of smart motorway, including elsewhere along the M1 in South Yorkshire.

Between junctions 30 and 31, 10 new emergency areas will be created, in addition to the existing six.

The existing emergency areas will remain open 'wherever possible' throughout construction, drivers have been told.

Where it is necessary to temporarily close an emergency area, a new temporary emergency area will be provided nearby and clearly signed.

The work between junctions 30 and 31 of the M1 is scheduled for completion in January 2025.

Why is the work being carried out?

The emergency areas are described as a safe place to stop on smart motorways where there is no permanent hard shoulder, if there is an emergency and you can't exit the motorway or stop at a motorway service station.

They are 100 metres long with a bright orange road surface and are equipped with emergency telephones.

When the work was announced last summer, Rotherham MP Sarah Champion said: "Whilst I’m glad our campaigning is finally getting National Highways to recognise how deadly ‘smart’ motorways are, rather than reinstating the hard shoulder, we will now have months of disruption as they retrofit the refuges that should have been built in the first place."