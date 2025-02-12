Derbyshire traffic: Drivers warned over delays on M1 motorway in Derbyshire

Drivers are being warned of delays on the M1 motorway in Derbyshire this morning.

National Highways is reporting delays of up to 10 minutes for drivers on the M1 southbound between junctions J29A and J29, due to high volumes of traffic and congestion

There are similar delays for drivers on the M1 northbound between junctions J30 and J31, with congestion again causing delays.

Motorists also face 10-minute delays on the A38 Southbound around A61 Alfreton Road / B6179 Alfreton Road (Little Eaton Island) due to congestion this morning