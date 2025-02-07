Derbyshire traffic: Drivers face disruption amid series of emergency repairs on key routes today
Traffic monitoring site Inrix has identified a number of areas across Derbyshire where drivers may face disruption today (Friday, February 7).
Temporary traffic lights are in place along the A621 at Owler Bar, due to emergency repairs and gas mains work near Moorwood Lane.
No through traffic is allowed due to emergency repairs and electricity works on Alfreton Road at Blackwell. The works are taking place on both sides of the route near Gloves Lane.
Drivers will encounter temporary traffic lights due to emergency repairs and roadworks on the A6187 Hope Road near Bamford.
Motorists may face disruption along Beech Lane at West Hallam, with temporary traffic lights also in place on this route.