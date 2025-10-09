Derbyshire traffic and travel: Serious crash closes A61 in Chesterfield

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 9th Oct 2025, 08:57 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2025, 09:00 BST
Drives are being urged to find alternative routes after a serious crash has closed the A61 in Chesterfield.

A Derbyshire police statement said: “The A61 is currently closed between Sheepbridge and Bowshaw due to a serious collision.

"It is likely to remain closed for some time. Please avoid the area and plan alternative routes accordingly. A further update will be provided when possible.”

Emergency services are on the scene after the collision, which is thought to have happened before 6am today.

More to follow.

