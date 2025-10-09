Derbyshire traffic and travel: Serious crash closes A61 in Chesterfield
Drives are being urged to find alternative routes after a serious crash has closed the A61 in Chesterfield.
A Derbyshire police statement said: “The A61 is currently closed between Sheepbridge and Bowshaw due to a serious collision.
"It is likely to remain closed for some time. Please avoid the area and plan alternative routes accordingly. A further update will be provided when possible.”
Emergency services are on the scene after the collision, which is thought to have happened before 6am today.
More to follow.