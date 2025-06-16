Derbyshire traffic and travel: No fuel at M1 services and delays on A38
Drivers are being warned there is no fuel available at the Markham Services on the M1 motorway in Derbyshire
The supply issue is affecting filling stations on both side of the motorway, according to traffic-monitoring site Inrix.
There are also delays on the A38 northbound between the A61 Alfreton and the junction with the M1, drivers facing delays of around 10 minutes.
Elsewhere on the roads, there are temporary traffic lights due to emergency repairs and roadworks on The A6187 Hope Road both ways at Hope Valley.