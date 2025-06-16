Derbyshire traffic and travel: No fuel at M1 services and delays on A38

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 16th Jun 2025, 07:33 BST
Drivers are being warned there is no fuel available at the Markham Services on the M1 motorway in Derbyshire

The supply issue is affecting filling stations on both side of the motorway, according to traffic-monitoring site Inrix.

There are also delays on the A38 northbound between the A61 Alfreton and the junction with the M1, drivers facing delays of around 10 minutes.

Elsewhere on the roads, there are temporary traffic lights due to emergency repairs and roadworks on The A6187 Hope Road both ways at Hope Valley.

Related topics:DerbyshireA38
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice