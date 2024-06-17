Derbyshire traffic and travel: motorists warned of delays on M1 and A38
National Highways is reporting slow traffic on the M1 Southbound from J30 A616 (Worksop / Sheffield South) to J29A A6192 Markham Road (Markham Vale / Bolsover), due to roadworks in the area.
There are also reports of slow traffic on A38 Southbound around A61 Alfreton Road / B6179 Alfreton Road (Little Eaton Island). Travel time is ten minutes.
The The A617 at the Hornsbridge roundabout in Chesterfield has now reopened, after an earlier closure due to a concern for the safety of a man on the bridge. The closure was put in place whilst police helped the man to safety.
