Derbyshire traffic and travel: motorists warned of delays on M1 and A38

They are delays on a number of major road in Derbyshire this morning, motorists are being warned.

National Highways is reporting slow traffic on the M1 Southbound from J30 A616 (Worksop / Sheffield South) to J29A A6192 Markham Road (Markham Vale / Bolsover), due to roadworks in the area.

There are also reports of slow traffic on A38 Southbound around A61 Alfreton Road / B6179 Alfreton Road (Little Eaton Island). Travel time is ten minutes.

