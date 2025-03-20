Derbyshire traffic and travel: M1 lane closed due to broken vehicle near Chesterfield
Rush-hour drivers are being warned that one lane of the M1 has been closed in Derbyshire this morning due to a broken-down vehicle.
Traffic-monitoring site INRIX is reporting one lane has been closed on the M1 Southbound, at J29A A6192 Markham Road (Markham Vale / Bolsover).
Elsewhere on the roads today, there are temporary traffic lights due to emergency repairs and gas main work on the A6 Ashford Road both ways near the Over Hadden turn off in Bakewell.
In the Hope Valley, there are temporary traffic lights due to emergency repairs and roadworks on The A6187 Hope Road both ways at A6013 Sickleholme.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.