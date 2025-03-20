Derbyshire traffic and travel: M1 lane closed due to broken vehicle near Chesterfield

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 20th Mar 2025, 07:27 BST

Rush-hour drivers are being warned that one lane of the M1 has been closed in Derbyshire this morning due to a broken-down vehicle.

Traffic-monitoring site INRIX is reporting one lane has been closed on the M1 Southbound, at J29A A6192 Markham Road (Markham Vale / Bolsover).

Elsewhere on the roads today, there are temporary traffic lights due to emergency repairs and gas main work on the A6 Ashford Road both ways near the Over Hadden turn off in Bakewell.

In the Hope Valley, there are temporary traffic lights due to emergency repairs and roadworks on The A6187 Hope Road both ways at A6013 Sickleholme.

