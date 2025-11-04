Derbyshire traffic and travel: Drivers warned of severe delays near M1 junction at Chesterfield
Delays of eleven minutes and increasing are being reported on the A617 Eastbound between B6425 Hassocky Lane and M1 J29 (Chesterfield / Mansfield). Average speed is reported as five mph.
There are also delays for drivers near J28 of the motorway.
Delays of four minutes and delays increasing on reported on the A38 Northbound between Birchwood Lane and M1 J28 (Alfreton / Mansfield). Average speed here is ten mph.
There are further delays for drivers further south, on the A38
Delays of seven minutes, although these are now easing, are reported on the on A38 Derby Road Southbound in Derbyshire. Average speed here is five mph