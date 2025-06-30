Derbyshire traffic and travel: Drivers warned of hour-long delays at M1 junction
National Highways is warning of long delays for Derbyshire drivers using the A38 and M1
There is a broken down vehicle at the junction of the A38 and the M1 J28 which has led to the closure of one lane and long delays.
National Highways say there are currently delays of one hour against expected traffic
Elsewhere, there are delays on the A50 westbound between the junctions with the A515 Sudbury West and the A518, due to heavy traffic and congestion.
