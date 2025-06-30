Derbyshire traffic and travel: Drivers warned of hour-long delays at M1 junction

National Highways is warning of long delays for Derbyshire drivers using the A38 and M1

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is a broken down vehicle at the junction of the A38 and the M1 J28 which has led to the closure of one lane and long delays.

National Highways say there are currently delays of one hour against expected traffic

Elsewhere, there are delays on the A50 westbound between the junctions with the A515 Sudbury West and the A518, due to heavy traffic and congestion.