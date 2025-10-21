Derbyshire traffic and travel: Drivers warned of delays on A38 and M1

Drivers are being warned of delays after incidents on both the A38 and M1 motorway

National Highways is reporting that one lane of the M1 southbound, between junctions J29 and J28, has been closed because of a broken down vehicle.

The incident is not expected to clear before 8am.

There are delays of around 20 minutes for drivers on the A38 southbound at the junction with the A50, again due to a broken down vehicle.

National Highways says this incident will not be cleared before 8am.