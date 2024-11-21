Derbyshire traffic and travel: drivers warned of delays after crash on A38
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Derbyshire drivers are being warned of delays due to heavy traffic, following an incident on the busy A38 this morning
Traffic monitoring site INRIX is reporting delays on the A38 at South Normanton.
There are reports of heavy traffic due to an incident on the A38 northbound at M1 J28 (Alfreton / Mansfield).
Elswhere on the roads today there are issues on the A6187 Hope Road in the Hope Valley, with temporary traffic lights due to emergency repairs and roadworks on the A6187 Hope Road both ways at Shatton Lane.
There are also temporary traffic lights on A514 Derby Road, Swadlincote, at Frank Bodicote Way.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.