Derbyshire traffic and travel: Drivers warned of 30-minute delays on A38
National Highways is warning Derbyshire drivers of lengthy delays on the busy A38 route
The agency says that the incident, on the A38 southbound between the A516 and the junction with the A5132, has been caused by emergency roadworks.
This is causing congestion and delays of around 30 minutes against expected traffic flow,
The incident and delays are not expected to clear before 9.30am today
There are also 10-minute delays for drivers on the A38 southbound between the A610 and the junction with the A52.
This congestion is expected to ease by 9.20am