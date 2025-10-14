Derbyshire traffic and travel: Drivers warned of 30-minute delays on A38

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 14th Oct 2025, 08:49 BST
Updated 14th Oct 2025, 08:57 BST
National Highways is warning Derbyshire drivers of lengthy delays on the busy A38 route

The agency says that the incident, on the A38 southbound between the A516 and the junction with the A5132, has been caused by emergency roadworks.

This is causing congestion and delays of around 30 minutes against expected traffic flow,

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The incident and delays are not expected to clear before 9.30am today

There are also 10-minute delays for drivers on the A38 southbound between the A610 and the junction with the A52.

This congestion is expected to ease by 9.20am

Related topics:DriversDerbyshireA38
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice