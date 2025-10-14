Derbyshire traffic and travel: Drivers warned of 30-minute delays on A38

National Highways is warning Derbyshire drivers of lengthy delays on the busy A38 route

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The agency says that the incident, on the A38 southbound between the A516 and the junction with the A5132, has been caused by emergency roadworks.

This is causing congestion and delays of around 30 minutes against expected traffic flow,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident and delays are not expected to clear before 9.30am today

There are also 10-minute delays for drivers on the A38 southbound between the A610 and the junction with the A52.

This congestion is expected to ease by 9.20am