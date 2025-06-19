Derbyshire traffic and travel: Drivers facing delays on A617 in Chesterfield near M1
Traffic monitoring site Inrix is reporting queueing traffic on A617 Eastbound at Temple Normanton before M1 J29. The delays, caused by congestion, are causing delays of around 15 minutes.
Congestion is also leading to traffic queues on the A50 at Uttoxeter, in both directions at the A518 Derby Road (Water Bridge roundabout). This is due to roadworks in the area.
Elsewhere on the roads, there are temporary traffic lights at Whitwell Common. due to emergency repairs and gas main work on the A619 Worksop Road both ways at Gapsick Lane.