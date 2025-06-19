Derbyshire traffic and travel: Drivers facing delays on A617 in Chesterfield near M1

Drivers are being warned of delays on the A617 in Chesterfield, heading to the M1 motorway junction.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Traffic monitoring site Inrix is reporting queueing traffic on A617 Eastbound at Temple Normanton before M1 J29. The delays, caused by congestion, are causing delays of around 15 minutes.

Congestion is also leading to traffic queues on the A50 at Uttoxeter, in both directions at the A518 Derby Road (Water Bridge roundabout). This is due to roadworks in the area.

Elsew​here on the roads, there are temporary traffic lights at Whitwell Common. due to emergency repairs and gas main work on the A619 Worksop Road both ways at Gapsick Lane.