Derbyshire traffic and travel - delays on A50 and A609 for drivers this morning

By Phil Bramley
Published 20th Jun 2024, 07:28 BST
Derbyshire drivers are being warned of delays on a number of roads this morning.

Temporary traffic lights are causing delays on the A609 Ilkeston Road both ways at Furnace Road, near Trowell.

Traffic site Inrix is also reporting delays of 10 minutes for drivers due to queueing traffic on the A50 Eastbound at B5030 Ashbourne Road Roundabout.

There are also reports of congestion building on the A38 south of Ripley

