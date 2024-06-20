Derbyshire traffic and travel - delays on A50 and A609 for drivers this morning

Temporary traffic lights are causing delays on the A609 Ilkeston Road both ways at Furnace Road, near Trowell.
Traffic site Inrix is also reporting delays of 10 minutes for drivers due to queueing traffic on the A50 Eastbound at B5030 Ashbourne Road Roundabout.
There are also reports of congestion building on the A38 south of Ripley
