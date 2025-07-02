Derbyshire traffic and travel: delays for drivers near Chesterfield and Derby

Drivers on the roads near Chesterfield and Derby are facing delays to their journey.

​Traffic monitoring site INRIX is warning of delays of 15 minutes for motorists on the A617 at Temple Normanton, near Chesterfield, due to queueing traffic on the A617 Eastbound before M1 J29

There are also delays​ of ten minutes on the A52 Brian Clough Way inbound at Eastgate / Nottingham Road (Pentagon Island)​ in Derby.

Elsewhere on the roads there are temporary traffic lights due to emergency repairs and gas main work on the B600 Lower Somercotes both ways between B600 / Cockshutt and Norman Road.