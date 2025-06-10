Derbyshire traffic and travel: Delays as lanes closed on busy M1 and A38 roads in Derbyshire
Drivers are facing delays after incidents have led to lane closures on both the M1 and A38 in Derbyshire
National Highways is reporting that a crash on the A38 southbound between the junctions with the A610 and the A61 Derby, has closed one lane and is leading to delays fr drivers
The event is not expected to clear before 09:30am today.
On the M1, one lane is also closed northbound between junctions J28 and J29 due to a broken down vehicle
Normal traffic conditions are expected around 9am
Drivers also face 10-minute delays due to congestion on the A50 westbound between the junctions with the A515 Sudbury West and the A518
