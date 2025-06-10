Derbyshire traffic and travel: Delays as lanes closed on busy M1 and A38 roads in Derbyshire

Drivers are facing delays after incidents have led to lane closures on both the M1 and A38 in Derbyshire

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Highways is reporting that a crash on the A38 southbound between the junctions with the A610 and the A61 Derby, has closed one lane and is leading to delays fr drivers

The event is not expected to clear before 09:30am today.

On the M1, one lane is also closed northbound between junctions J28 and J29 due to a broken down vehicle

Normal traffic conditions are expected around 9am

Drivers also face 10-minute delays due to congestion on the A50 westbound between the junctions with the A515 Sudbury West and the A518