Derbyshire traffic and travel: Crash closes busy A-road near M1

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 19th May 2025, 07:24 BST
Drivers are being warned of delays after a crash has led to the closure of a busy A-road near the M1 in Derbyshire

National Higways is reporting both lanes of the A52 eastbound have been closed due to the incident, between the M1 J25 (Nottingham / Derby, Sandiacre) and A6007 Ilkeston Road (Bramcote Island, Bramcote).

Heavy traffic is building in the area and normal road conditions are not expected to return before 8.45am

There are also delays on the A50 at Uttoxeter this morning, with queueing traffic on A50 Eastbound at the B5030 Ashbourne Road Roundabout. Delays are around ten minutes.

Related topics:DriversDerbyshireNottingham
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice