Derbyshire traffic and travel: Crash closes busy A-road near M1

Drivers are being warned of delays after a crash has led to the closure of a busy A-road near the M1 in Derbyshire

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Higways is reporting both lanes of the A52 eastbound have been closed due to the incident, between the M1 J25 (Nottingham / Derby, Sandiacre) and A6007 Ilkeston Road (Bramcote Island, Bramcote).

Heavy traffic is building in the area and normal road conditions are not expected to return before 8.45am

There are also delays on the A50 at Uttoxeter this morning, with queueing traffic on A50 Eastbound at the B5030 Ashbourne Road Roundabout. Delays are around ten minutes.