Derbyshire traffic and travel: Crash closes A-road and lane shut on M1

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 23rd May 2025, 07:21 BST

Drivers face delays on the roads in Derbyshire this morning, with heavy traffic building up on the M1 at Chesterfield.

National Highways is reporting one lane is closed and heavy traffic building up due to lorry having a tyre changed on M1 Northbound from J28 A38 (Alfreton / Mansfield) to J29 A617 (Chesterfield / Mansfield).

Elsewhere, a crash in Burton upon Trent has seen the A511 Horninglow Road North closed both ways, with heavy traffic due to the accident from Shakespeare Road to Wyggeston Street.

