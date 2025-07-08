Derbyshire traffic and travel: Chesterfield drivers facing delays before M1

Drivers near Chesterfield are being warned of delays towards junction 29 of the M1 motorway.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Traffic monitoring site Inrix is reporting queueing traffic on the A617 Eastbound before M1 J29 near Temple Normanton. There are delays of around 15 minutes.

Elsewhere, on the A50 at Uttoxeter there is queueing traffic both ways at the A518 Derby Road (Water Bridge roundabout). In the roadworks area.

There are also temporary traffic lights due to emergency repairs and roadworks on the A6187 Hope Road both ways at Hope Valley.