Derbyshire traffic and travel: Chesterfield drivers facing delays before M1
Drivers near Chesterfield are being warned of delays towards junction 29 of the M1 motorway.
Traffic monitoring site Inrix is reporting queueing traffic on the A617 Eastbound before M1 J29 near Temple Normanton. There are delays of around 15 minutes.
Elsewhere, on the A50 at Uttoxeter there is queueing traffic both ways at the A518 Derby Road (Water Bridge roundabout). In the roadworks area.
There are also temporary traffic lights due to emergency repairs and roadworks on the A6187 Hope Road both ways at Hope Valley.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.