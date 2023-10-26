Derbyshire will receive £4.5 million pounds to improve bus services over the next financial year, the Transport Secretary has announced.

It comes after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak scrapped the northern leg of the HS2 scheme from Birmingham to Manchester earlier this month, promising to put the money into hundreds of smaller transport projects instead.

The Government has now announced how much areas across the Midlands and northern England will receive as part of a £150 million investment for bus services, which is the first stage of a £1 billion investment plan. Derbyshire will receive £4.5 million.

The largest single allocation is £16.6 million for the West Midlands Combined Authority, while £16.3 million will go to Greater Manchester and almost £13.4 million to West Yorkshire.

Derbyshire will receive £4.5 million pounds to improve bus services over the next financial year, the Transport Secretary has announced. Photo: Derbyshire Times

Mr Sunak said: “Today’s announcement marks the start of the Network North plan coming into action.

“We’re backing buses with one of the biggest ever support packages and keeping bus fares down to ensure the country’s favourite means of transport is more affordable for millions of people.

“This Government is taking the right long-term decisions to deliver on our vision for a fairer and improved transport system by investing billions back into to the transport projects that matter most to people and their communities.”

Local authorities and bus operators will be able to decide how to use the funding. That could mean reintroducing evening services, increasing the frequency of buses on busy routes or introducing new services to connect areas.

The Government said the funding would be enough to support up to 25 million miles of new bus services across the North and Midlands.

Transport Secretary, Mark Harper said: “Buses are the most popular form of public transport, which is why we are continuing to back our buses with record high levels of funding – supporting vital bus services and offering affordable travel for passengers. The Government also confirmed the £2 cap on bus fares would be extended until the end of 2024.