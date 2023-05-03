News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
22 hours ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
11 minutes ago Lewis Capaldi announces host of intimate UK shows with Q&A
23 minutes ago Russia accuses Ukraine of Kremlin drone strike
2 hours ago Boy (14) shoots dead 8 children in Belgrade school
7 hours ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
7 hours ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion
Where the cameras will be across Derbyshire in MayWhere the cameras will be across Derbyshire in May
Where the cameras will be across Derbyshire in May

Derbyshire speed cameras - locations in Chesterfield, Derby, Heanor and Ilkeston where cameras will be in May

Below are the locations for speed cameras throughout Derbyshire this May

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 3rd May 2023, 11:21 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 11:21 BST

This month vans are stationed on various roads in Chesterfield, Ilkeston, Heanor and other spots around the region.

However Derbyshire Police warn they will also be parked at other locations across the county.

The images shown are illustrative and they do not show the exact locations of the mobile vans.

For more information visit the Derbyshire Casualty Reduction Enforcement Support Team website

High Street West, Glossop

1. Glossop

High Street West, Glossop Photo: Google

Photo Sales
A515 at Newhaven

2. Newhaven

A515 at Newhaven Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Wirksworth Road, Idridgehay

3. Idridgehay

Wirksworth Road, Idridgehay Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Derby Road, Kilburn

4. Kilburn

Derby Road, Kilburn Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5