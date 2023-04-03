News you can trust since 1855
This is where speed cameras wil be across north Derbyshire in April
Derbyshire speed cameras - locations in Chesterfield, Bolsover, Belper and Killamarsh where cameras will be in April

Below are the locations for speed cameras throughout north and mid-Derbyshire this April

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 09:57 BST

This month vans are stationed on various roads in Chesterfield, Belper, Killamarsh and other spots around the region.

However Derbyshire Police warn they will also be parked at other locations across the county.

The images shown are illustrative and they do not show the exact locations of the mobile vans.

For more information visit the Derbyshire Casualty Reduction Enforcement Support Team website

Camera vans will be on Spencer Road, Belper, this month.

1. Belper

Camera vans will be on Spencer Road, Belper, this month. Photo: Google

Welbeck Road, Bolsover

2. Bolsover

Welbeck Road, Bolsover Photo: Google

Calow Lane, Calow

3. Chesterfield

Calow Lane, Calow Photo: Google

Old Road, Brampton

4. Chesterfield

Old Road, Brampton Photo: Google

