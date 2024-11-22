Derbyshire snow: All roads closed due to ice and snow across Derbyshire
Here are all Derbyshire roads impassable due to snow and ice this morning.
Derbyshire saw another wintry spell last night, with freezing rain and snow falling across parts of the county.
Here is the full list of all roads in Derbyshire which are currently impassable due to ice or snow.
- A54 Buxton Road in Allgreave is closed in both ways due to snow from A537 Cat and Fiddle Road (Allgreave) to A523 (Bosley Crossroads, Bosley).
- A515 is impassable due to snow from the A5012 (Newhaven) to the B5056 (Fenny Bentley).
- Spanker Lane Eastbound in Nether Heage is impassable due to ice from Crich Lane to School Lane. Congestion has built up to Old Road.
- Travers Road in Sandiace is impassable due to ice from Jackson Avenue to Spencer Avenue.
- B6007 Bristol Road in Ilkeston is closed both ways due to ice between A6007 Chalons Way and Manners Road. Congestion has built up to White Lion Square and routes around Ilkeston.
- A537 Cat and Fiddle Road which was closed earlier this morning between Bull Hill Lane (Macclesfield) and A54 (Buxton), has now re-opened after the snow was cleared.
