Derbyshire set to welcome 57 electric buses - which will run on 13 routes including in the Peak District
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
On Thursday, November 7, Councillor Charlotte Cupit, Cabinet Member for Highways Assets and Transport, and representatives from Stagecoach were invited to visit the Alexander Dennis factory in Scarborough to see new electric double-deck ZEBRA buses.
Derbyshire is set to welcome 57 brand new electric buses which will be delivered to Stagecoach's Chesterfield depot and run on 13 bus services across the county.
The new zero-emission fleet will consist of 39 double deckers and 18 single deck buses and will also comply with Enhanced Accessibility requirements with extra space for wheelchair users and people with pushchairs or prams.
Electric buses will help to reduce the level of carbon emissions from transport in the county as well as helping to improve local air quality. This has been made possible thanks to a £5.1m government grant, and £25.31m investment by Stagecoach, to fund the new zero-emission fleet and charging infrastructure.
The new buses will operate both in rural areas, such as the Peak District National Park, and in town centres which can experience concerns around air quality and congestion. Areas served by the electric fleet will include Bolsover, Chesterfield, Derbyshire Dales and North East Derbyshire.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.