Derbyshire roadworks: These are the busy routes where drivers will face delays this week amid roadworks and closures across Chesterfield, Clay Cross, Matlock and more – including the A61, A619, A632 and A6
Motorists may face disruption along the A619 Baslow Road outside Chesterfield – with roadworks taking place until November 9.
Drivers are set for delays along the A632 Top Road at Calow, with roadworks taking place until June 25.
Spital Lane in Chesterfield is closed until July 10, with Cadent undertaking works along the route.
Roadworks are underway along the A61 Stretton Road at Clay Cross – and are set to be completed by August 7.
Motorists are set for disruption along the A610 Cromford Road between Codnor and Langley Mill, with roadworks underway until June 26.
Drivers may encounter delays along the A6 Dale Road North at Darley Dale, with works underway until July 12.
Dimple Road in Matlock is closed until August 8 to allow for surface dressing works to take place.
Commonside Road at Barlow is a long-term closure due to a landslip – with the route set to remain closed until October 2025.
Chesterfield Road at Beeley is another route that has been impacted by subsidence – with works taking place until February 2026.
Leashaw at Holloway has also been closed following a landslip, with the reopening date set for November 2025.
