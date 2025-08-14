Roadworks and closures will lead to disruption for drivers across a number of busy routes in Chesterfield and Derbyshire this week – including the A61, A619, A6 and A38.

The A619 Chatsworth Road will be closed between 7.00pm and midnight today (Thursday, August 14) to allow resurfacing works to take place. The closure will be in place between the junction with the A632 Walton Road and Wheatbridge Road.

The A619 Wheatbridge Road will be closed from 7.00pm until midnight today (Thursday, August 14). The closure will be in place between West Bars interchange and the route’s junction with Chatsworth Road.

Roadworks will impact drivers on the A619 Baslow Road outside Chesterfield until November 9.

Drivers may need to plan their journeys for the rest of the week.

Drivers may face disruption along Manor Road at Brimington, with roadworks underway until August 20.

Motorists may encounter delays along Somersall Lane at Brampton, after a footbridge was damaged by a fallen tree – leading to a temporary pedestrian crossing being put in place.

Roadworks are taking place along the A619 Worksop Road outside Staveley until September 12.

Drivers may face disruption along the A6192 Erin Road at Poolsbrook, due to works being carried out by Yorkshire Water.

Delays are likely along the A38 Mansfield Road near South Normanton, with a lane closure in place until August 31.

Roadworks are taking place along the A61 Chesterfield Road outside Alfreton until August 15.

Drivers are set to face disruption at the junction of the A6 Matlock Road and A610 Ripley Road in Ambergate – with a new traffic signal junction being installed. These works are set to continue until December 5.

Farley Hill in Matlock is closed to allow for surface dressing works to take place – which are set to be completed on August 15.

Commonside Road at Barlow is a long-term closure due to a landslip – with the route set to remain closed until October 2025.

Chesterfield Road at Beeley is another route that has been impacted by subsidence – with works taking place until February 2026.

Leashaw at Holloway has also been closed following a landslip, with the reopening date set for November 2025.

You can stay informed, as well as find, save and share Public Notices that affect you in your local area, by clicking the link here: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/