Derbyshire roadworks: Motorists warned of disruption as busy Peak District road set for lane closure – ahead of ‘essential’ tree works
A lane closure will be put in place at the B6049 in Tideswell Dale tomorrow (Tuesday, October 14).
This is to allow for ‘essential’ roadside tree works, which are set to continue until Friday, October 24.
Motorists traveling in the area are warned of delays – with those travelling between Tideswell, Litton, and MillersDale particularly affected.
A spokesperson for Peak District National Park said: "Roadside tree works will be taking place at Tideswell Dale under a single lane closure of the B6049 and may cause slight delays for anyone travelling between Tideswell, Litton, and MillersDale.
“We apologise for any inconvenience appreciate your patience as we undertake these essential tree safety works!”