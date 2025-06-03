Drivers will face disruption amid a series of roadworks and closures along some of Chesterfield and Derbyshire’s busiest routes – including the A619, A632 and A6.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Motorists may face disruption along the A619 Baslow Road outside Chesterfield – with roadworks taking place until June 20.

Drivers may encounter delays along Ashgate Road in Chesterfield, with roadworks taking place until June 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roadworks are underway along the A632 Hady Hill – and are set to be completed by June 9.

Drivers may need to plan their journeys for the rest of the week.

Motorists may encounter disruption along High Street at Old Whittington, with works underway until June 6.

Road closures are in place along Bank Road in Matlock, between Crown Square and the junction of Imperial Road and Lime Grove, for approximately four weeks.

Drivers may face disruption along the A6 Dale Road North at Darley Dale – with roadworks underway until June 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roadworks are underway on Bridge Street in Bakewell, with motorists set for delays along the route until June 9.

Commonside Road at Barlow is a long-term closure due to a landslip – with the route set to remain closed until October 2025.

Chesterfield Road at Beeley is another route that has been impacted by subsidence – with works taking place until February 2026.

Leashaw at Holloway has also been closed following a landslip, with the reopening date set for November 2025.