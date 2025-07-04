Derbyshire roadworks: Motorists set for delays and disruption as closures planned along busy routes in Chesterfield – including the A617 near the Horns Bridge Roundabout

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 4th Jul 2025, 07:31 BST
A number of busy routes across Chesterfield and Ashbourne are set for roadworks and closures this weekend and next week.

Chesterfield motorists are set to face disruption on the A617 this weekend with closures planned for Heath to Temple Normanton slip roads.

The road will be closed between Heath and Temple Normanton from 6am to 6pm on Saturday, July 5. The section of the highway from Horns Bridge roundabout to Temple Normanton will be closed from 6am to 6pm on Sunday, July 6.

The A52 at Shirley Hollow will see lane closures in Ashbourne between 9.30am and 3pm on Monday, July 7.

Motorists can expect further disruption on the A617 (Lordsmill Street) in Chesterfield with temporary lane closures planned between 7pm on Tuesday, July 8 and 4am on Wednesday, July 9.

Temporary lane closures will also be in place at the A619 (Markham Road) Chesterfield. Drivers are set for disruption between 7pm on Wednesday, July 9 and 4am on Thursday, July 10.

