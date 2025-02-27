Drivers will face disruption along a number of busy routes across Chesterfield and Derbyshire this week – including the A619, A632, A6 and more.

Roadworks are taking place along Ashgate Road in Chesterfield until February 28 – with drivers being warned of delays along the route.

Brimington Road is also currently being impacted by roadworks, which are set to be completed by April 7.

Drivers are set for delays on the A632 Top Road at Calow, with roadworks in place until February 28.

Roadworks are underway on Hall Lane at Staveley, with drivers warned of disruption along the route until February 28.

Roadworks are taking place along the A6 Derby Road at Matlock Bath until April 6.

Motorists may face disruption along the A619 Worksop Road outside Clowne, with roadworks underway until February 28.

Drivers may also face delays along the A6 Ashford Road outside Bakewell, with roadworks along the route that are set to be completed by May 5.

Motorists may face disruption along the A53 outside Buxton, with roadworks underway until March 4.

Commonside Road at Barlow is a long-term closure due to a landslip – with the route set to remain closed until October 2025.

Chesterfield Road at Beeley is another route that has been impacted by subsidence – with works taking place until February 2026.

Leashaw at Holloway has also been closed following a landslip, with the reopening date set for November 2025.