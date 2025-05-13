A number of busy routes across Chesterfield and Derbyshire will be impacted by roadworks and closures this week – with drivers being warned of delays along the A619, A632 and A6.

Motorists may face disruption along the A619 Baslow Road outside Chesterfield – with roadworks taking place until June 20.

The A632 Whitecotes Lane at Walton is closed until MAy 16, to allow for urgent repairs to a burst water main.

The A632 Moor Lane outside Bolsover is currently closed to allow for carriageway patching works – which are set to be completed by May 15.

Drivers may also face delays along Town End in Bolsover, with roadworks underway until May 15.

Roadworks are taking place along Racecourse Road at Dunston until May 15 – with motorists being warned of potential disruption.

Tom Lane at Duckmanton is closed until May 17 to allow for gas main installation works to take place.

Roadworks are taking place along the A6 Dale Road between Matlock and Matlock Bath until May 16.

Drivers are being warned of disruption along a number of routes in Ripley town centre – including Cromford Road, High Street, Grosvenor Road, Church Street and Chapel Street.

Roadworks are underway on North Church Street in Bakewell, with motorists set for delays along the route until May 14.

Commonside Road at Barlow is a long-term closure due to a landslip – with the route set to remain closed until October 2025.

Chesterfield Road at Beeley is another route that has been impacted by subsidence – with works taking place until February 2026.

Leashaw at Holloway has also been closed following a landslip, with the reopening date set for November 2025.