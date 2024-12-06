Derbyshire roadworks: Motorists face disruption along busy routes amid roadworks, closures and festive events in Chesterfield, Matlock, Bakewell, Bamford and Ripley – including the A632, A6 and A615
Station Back Lane in Chesterfield is a long term closure, with the route set to reopen in July 2025.
Roadworks are taking place along Inkersall Road, between Inkersall and Staveley – which are set to be completed by December 19.
Drivers may face delays along the A632 Amber Lane at Kelstedge, with roadworks underway until December 15.
Motorists were also warned of traffic around Matlock, with the Victorian Christmas market taking place between December 6 and December 8.
A traffic warning was also issued along the A6 Haddon Road, near Haddon Hall, as their Christmas market continues this weekend.
A series of roadworks are taking place along the A615 Nottingham Road at Tansley – with motorists set to face disruption until December 9.
There are three long term closures due to landslips – Oker Road between Matlock and Darley Bridge, Lees Road between Stanton Lees and Birchover, and Commonside Road at Barlow.
Roadworks are taking place along the A6187 Hope Road at Bamford, which are set to be completed by January 2025.
A series of roadworks are likely to lead to delays for drivers on Derby Road between Ripley and Holbrook until January 2025.