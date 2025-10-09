Drivers will face disruption along a series of busy roads across Chesterfield and Derbyshire over the coming days, with roadworks and closures impacting a number of key routes – including the A619, A61, A632 and A6.

A section of Crow Lane will be closed until February 2026 as part of platform reconstruction works at Chesterfield Railway Station.

Motorists are set for disruption along the A619 Hall Road at Brimington, with work underway to refurbish a pedestrian crossing.

The B6057 Sheffield Road/Station Road at Whittington Moor will be closed from 6.30pm until 2.00am, with Derbyshire County Council completing work along the route - which began this week and will finish on November 3. Closures will only be in place between Monday and Thursday each week, with the route not impacted on Fridays, Saturdays or Sundays.

Drivers may need to plan their journeys this week.

Roadworks will impact drivers on the A619 Baslow Road outside Chesterfield until January 30.

Drivers may face delays along the A632 Matlock Road at Walton, with roadworks taking place until October 10.

Motorists may encounter disruption along the A61 Derby Road at Wingerworth, with roadworks underway until October 13.

Severn Trent Water have confirmed that the A632 Chesterfield Road at Duckmanton will be closed for several weeks from October 13 – to allow for repairs to a water pipe impacted by persistent leaks.

Roadworks are taking place along the A61 High Street at Clay Cross – with a completion date of October 31.

Roadworks are underway along Williamthorpe Road between North Wingfield and Holmewood – and are set to be completed by October 10.

Motorists may encounter delays along Bakewell Road at Matlock, with roadworks underway until October 13.

Roadworks are also taking place along the A619 Worksop Road at Mastin Moor until November 4.

Drivers are set to face disruption at the junction of the A6 Matlock Road and A610 Ripley Road in Ambergate – with a new traffic signal junction being installed. These works are set to continue until December 5.

Motorists may face delays along Alfreton Road at South Normanton, with roadworks underway until October 10.

Commonside Road at Barlow is a long-term closure due to a landslip – with the route set to remain closed until October 23 2025.

Chesterfield Road at Beeley is another route that has been impacted by subsidence – with works taking place until February 2026.

Leashaw at Holloway has also been closed following a landslip, with the reopening date set for November 2025.

You can stay informed, as well as find, save and share Public Notices that affect you in your local area, by clicking the link here: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/